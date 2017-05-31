Palemia – a boy from Lepa to Prime Minister

The Co-Authors of the Palemia Memoir- Dr Peter Swain and Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi.

Apia, SAMOA – 01 JUNE 2017: The long-awaited memoirs of Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi was launched yesterday morning at the Lemana Resort at Taumesina.

Attended by his highness the Head of State Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi and Masiofo Filifilia, Cabinet Ministers, the Diplomatic Corp, Speaker of Parliament, relatives and friends, the Palemia Memoir tells the story of how a boy from an isolated village grew up to become Prime Minister of Samoa. It follows his journey from distant Lepā village to Apia, Wellington, Brussels, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, London, New York and many other international destinations, always returning to Lepā and the Fa’aSamoa that shaped him.

Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi is Samoa’s longest-serving Prime Minister. His premiership has been marked by political and economic crises, natural disasters, regional tensions and local challenges.

Former Attorney General and International Judge Tuiloma Neroni Slade provided an inspirational review of the Palemia-Memoir

Tuilaepa’s political career started during turbulent times but has resulted in an unprecedented period of political stability and economic development through his leadership in modernizing the economy, improving education and health and reducing poverty in Samoa. Palemia captures the voice, documents the life, and places in context a record of the most significant Samoan political leader of this generation, and contains many useful insights into the social, cultural and economic development of Samoa and the wider Pacific region.

“In collaboration with Peter Swain, a superb conveyer of information, Tuilaepa narrates his entry into politics and his rise to power. The book is a fascinating biography and provides a stimulating, thoughtful, original and authoritative perspective on Samoan political life – from the inside,” said Professor Stephen Levine.

Apulu Lance Polu