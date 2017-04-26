Palemia – the Prime Minister’s memoir to be out in June

Source: Victoria University Press

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 26 APRIL 2017: Pālemia tells the story of how a boy from an isolated village grew up to become Prime Minister of Samoa. It follows his journey from Lepā to Apia, Wellington, Brussels, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, London, New York and many other international destinations, always returning to Lepā and the Fa‘asamoa that shaped him.

Tuila’epa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi is Samoa’s longest-serving Prime Minister. His premiership has been marked by political and economic crises, natural disasters, regional tensions and local challenges. Tuila’epa’s political career started during turbulent times but has resulted in an unprecedented period of political stability and economic development through his leadership in modernising the economy, improving education and health and reducing poverty in Samoa.

Pālemia captures the voice, documents the life, and places in context a record of the most significant Samoan political leader of this generation, and contains many useful insights into the social, cultural and economic development of Samoa and the wider Pacific region.

‘In collaboration with Peter Swain, a superb conveyer of information, Tuila’epa narrates his entry into politics and his rise to power. The book is a fascinating biography and provides a stimulating, thoughtful, original and authoritative perspective on Samoan political life – from the inside.’ Professor Stephen Levine.

Peter Swain has spent much of the last 25 years managing development programmes throughout the island nations of the Pacific, and was International Programme Manager for Volunteer Service Abroad New Zealand. Dr Swain has written extensively on the Pacific and is an Honorary Research Associate in Development Studies at Victoria University of Wellington. He is married to Luamanuvao Winnie Laban.

Related