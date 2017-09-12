Papua New Guinea appoints new Honorary Consul in Samoa

The newly appointed Honorary Consul for Papua New Guinea, Ms. Fiona Ey Clarke after she was sworn in but the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Rimbink Pato.

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA- TUESDAY 12 SEPTEMBER 2017: The government of Papua New Guinea has appointed lawyer Fiona Ey Clarke to be their Honorary Consul in Samoa.

The appointment was made by Papua New Guinea’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Rimbink Pato in the presence of PNG’s High Commissioner Designate to Samoa, His Excellency Francis Agwi at the Taumeasina Resort last Friday.

“For the benefit of PNG citizens visiting or residing in Samoa, the Government of Papua New Guinea thought it necessary to appoint some person of approved wisdom, loyalty and diligence to discharge the office of Honorary Consul of Papua New Guinea residents in the Independent State of Samoa,” said Pato.

Pato said PNG has entrusted her faith, trust and confidence in Fiona, granting her authority to do and perform all proper acts and things which may be desirable and necessary for the protection of the interests of the Papua New Guinea people.

“It is a privilege for us to find someone of good standing with the qualification necessary to take over this important position of Honorary Consul for this country,” said Pato.

“I realise the full responsibility to which I am committing myself to and the consequences of not living up to this declaration, and loyalty to the independent state of Papua New Guinea,” said Fiona in accepting the appointment.

“I promise to uphold the constitution and law, and promise that I will and truly serve the independent state of Papua New Guinea,” she said.

Pato said Samoa is important to Papua New Guinea because Samoa’s Prime Minister is the only grand chief outside of their own country.

He said his country’s foreign policy is connected to all corners of the world and being the biggest country in the Pacific because of her economy, population and size, Papua New Guinea has the responsibility to connect with the rest of the small islands.

Papua New Guinea and Samoa has a long and colourful history through the Samoan Christian missionaries who served there and their influence on prominent leaders who led the country after independence. The children of the missionaries born there later claimed Australian citizenship.

Current business and economic investment in Samoa include the Bank South Pacific and the Taumeasina Resort.

