Parents of a married 13 year old investigated

The police spokesperson Superintendent Sala’a Moananu Sale

By Lagi Keresomna

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 19 JUNE 2017: The investigation into the union of a 13 year old and her husband, who is old enough to be her father, has extended to the parents of the young girl.

This was confirmed by police spokesperson Superintendent Sala’a Moananu Sale.

He said the investigation is continuing especially around people close to the girl including her parents.

The union has shocked some people who have taken on social media to criticize the young girls’ parents for allowing the union of a 13 year old and a man between 40 and 45 years old.

The matter surfaced when the 13 year old called police for help after her husband assaulted her.

The incident happened last week at one of the villages in Savai’i, and the police became aware of the girls age during an interview.

Sala’a believes that perhaps the girl was not aware that her union with her husband was not illegal, or she might have thought differently about filing a complaint.

No charges have been filed as the investigation continues.

