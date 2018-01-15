Parker, Joshua showdown confirmed at Cardiff Stadium

Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker confirmed at Cardiff Stadium 31 March 2018



It is on. The heavyweight unification showdown between New Zealander Joseph Parker and Britain’s Anthony Joshua has been confirmed with the world champions to hit it out at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on March 31st.

The unbeaten world champions have agreed to put their IBF, WBA, IBO and WBO on the line.

The official confirmation of the bout was announced overnight and concluding weeks of touchy negotiations between the two camps.

Anthony Joshua holds the WBA and IBF titles and Parker holds the WBO title since December 2016.

Anthony Joshua said it is a unification heavyweight championship fight.

“We all know what happened last time I was in a unification heavyweight championship fight – it was gruelling, it was interesting and we both left the ring with masses of respect.

“These fights aren’t easy because there is a lot on the line, so respect to team Parker for taking the challenge. I am looking forward to it, training camp is under way and before you know it March 31 will be upon us.”

Joshua unified the WBA and IBF titles with his famous win over Wladimir Klitschko last April, before subsequently battling out a late stoppage win over Carlos Takam in Cardiff in October.

The 26-year-old Parker had made his UK debut one month previously, when he won a majority points decision over Hughie Fury at the Manchester Arena.

“Anthony Joshua is in for a huge shock,” Parker told Radio New Zealand.

“A couple of months ago I heard him say ‘why should I be worried about this little kid from New Zealand’?

“Well, now he’s about to find out. And the world is about to find out whether AJ can really take a punch. My entire existence is now devoted to proving what the boxing world already knows.”

Related