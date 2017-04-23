Parker vs Fury bout is off

Joseph Parker first title defence against mandatory challenger Hughie Fury is off

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND: WBO Heavy weight champion Joseph Parker is unable to defend his title scheduled 6 May as the mandatory number one challenger Hughie Fury has an injury.

As a result, Duco Events said this afternoon that the World Boxing Organisation has, therefore, advised Duco Events to investigate the possibility of Joseph Parker making a voluntary defence of his heavyweight title against an opponent ranked in the top 15 of the world rankings.

Meanwhile, Parker’s promoter, Duco’s David Higgins says Fury told the WBO he has an injury but Higgins doubts if that’s true.

“Since day one they didn’t want to come to New Zealand.

“They fought the original negotiations then had to go to a purse bid and we won it and then elected to have the fight in New Zealand and then there were more fights over the contract negotiations. I just don’t think they wanted to come here. We must remember there’s probably a one in a billion chance there is an injury,” Higgins said.

“Duco Events is currently investigating all options and will make no further comment today.”

Parker who arrived in Auckland from his training camp in Las Vegas last Friday said “probably this is the last time I will be doing this because after this fight we are looking at fighting in different countries and all around the world so we have to establish ourselves in different areas so I am going to make the most of this last opportunity to fight here in New Zealand.”

Related

Press Release