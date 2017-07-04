Parliament appoints Tuimaleali’ifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi as new Head of State

BY Staff Reporters

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 05 JULY 2017: The Samoan parliament has just appointed a new Head of State.

Lawyer and long-time member of the Council of Deputies, Tuimaleali’ifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi 11 was unanimously elected in 20 minute session of parliament this morning after the ruling party caucus meeting last night.

The parliamentary session was only to formalize the selection when the Speaker made the written announcement from the Human Rights Protection Party and put the nomination to the vote.

The appointment is made by parliament under Section 18 (5) (a) of the Constitution on the advice of the ruling political party.

Tuimaleali’ifano, a holder of one of the paramount chiefly titles, Tama Aiga, replaces Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi who had served as Head of State for ten years and whose term ends 25 July 2017.

The Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi congratulated the new appointee who he said was eligible for selection in 2007 after the passing of Malietoa Tanumafili 11 and again in 2012.

Tuilaepa also acknowledged incumbent Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi and service as a Member of Parliament, Prime Minister, a Member of the Council of Deputies and Head of State.

Tuilaepa said Tui Atua has served with esteem and at the highest level for Samoa.

He said the selection of the Head of State was in accordance with the democratic process.

“But it was not easy as we are a very small country and we are interconnected as families that gave rise to the saying that Samoa is but one family,” said Tuilaepa.

It was brief and smooth and was over in 20 minutes and parliament was adjourned to 27 October 2017.

The swearing in of Tuimalealiifano as Head of State will be announced in due course.

Staff Reporters