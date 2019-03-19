Parliament condemns Christchurch massacre as an attack on Samoa and  the Pacific

Samoa’s Parliament Building

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 19 MARCH 2019: Samoa’s Parliament today condemned the Christchurch terrorist attacks as an act of violence against Samoa and the Pacific Island Forum countries.

When Parliament reconvened this morning, Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi took the floor to condemn the attacks on behalf of Parliament and conveyed condolences to the Prime Minister and New Zealand as a whole for the “assassination of innocent people.”

He said the Christchurch attack was furthest from anyone’s mind as incidents that could only occur in Europe, the Middle East and the Asian regions.

“This is the nature of those who use advanced technology to create hatred amongst people, between families, between brothers and sisters, between citizens and these kinds of behaviour we now see in Samoa,” said Tuilaepa.

Then he warned against such behaviour as now evident in Samoa with its improved information and communications technology.

“Where the human rights debate to express freely is used to express their uncontrolled views and opinions and using foul language that break the respect between people and hidden behind human rights are inappropriate rights and criminal behaviour that dismantle the harmony of our village communities and village councils,” said Tuilaepa.

He urged the village leaders to protect against such behaviour of our own people now copying such behaviour to create hatred and divide that emanate from overseas.

Tuilaepa said that the Christchurch terrorist attacks are a wake-up call for us as the country’s leaders.

Samoa has the highest population of Pacific Islands in New Zealand and Tuilaepa is grateful that no Samoan has been identified as one of the victims.

He hopes such incidents or attacks will never be experienced in Samoa, then offers condolences on behalf of Parliament and the people of Samoa to the families of the victims and the people of New Zealand.

Like this: Like Loading...