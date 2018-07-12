Patrick Fa’apale starts at fly half for Manu Samoa

FRIDAY 13 JULY 2018: Taula Eels flyhalf, Patrick Fa’apale will start at number 10 for the Manu’s second RWC qualifying game against Germany 3am Sunday Samoan time. Fa’apale looks at repeating his last performance and hopes to provide a solid platform for his backline.

Regular No.10, Lemalu Tusi Pisi will now cover the inside centre with Paul Perez covering the outside channel. Captain Tupa’i Chris Vui moves to the blindside flank with Brandon Nansen replacing Josh Tyrell in the locks.

Another promising prospect who will make his debut off the bench is Ionatana Tino, who is a former rugby league player and plays halfback for his Taula Eels Franchise in the Bluesky Super 9 rugby championships.

Tino played for Samoa A last year and is looking forward to the game this weekend.

“I can’t wait to go out there and do my best for my country. This blue jersey means a lot to me and rubbing shoulders with some of the top athletes in this arena is surreal,” Ionatana Tino – Manu Samoa halfback.

Manu Samoa head coach Fuimaono T. Tafua has made 3 changes to his side that beat the Germans in Samoan a week ago.

Piula Fa’asalele has been ruled out due to an injury sustained in the previous match while Josh Tyrell was injured during training last Thursday-5-July at Surrey Guildford Park. Another change is Alapati Leiua who has been relieved from duty due to family commitments.

Manu Samoa team to play Germany

1. Loose Head, LOGOVII MULIPOLA

2. Hooker, MOTU MATUU

3. Tighthead, PAUL ALO-EMILE

4. Lock, JOE TEKORI

5. Lock, BRANDON NANSEN

6. Blindside, TUPA’I CHRIS VUI (C)

7. Openside, JACK LAM

8. No. 8. OFISA TREVIRANUS

9. Scrum Half, MELANI MATAVAO

10. Outside Half, PATRICK FA’APALE

11. Wing, SINOTI SINOTI

12. Centre, LEMALU TUSI PISI

13. Centre, PAUL PEREZ

14. Wing, ED FIDOW

15. Fullback, AH SEE TUALA

16. Front Row, SEILALA LAM

17. Front Row, JORDAN LAY

18. Front Row, VILIAMU AFATIA

19. MAT LUAMANU

20. TJ IOANE

21. IONATANA TINO

22. RODNEY IONA

23. ALOFA ALOFA

Injured Player(s)

1. Rey Lee-Lo

2. Josh Tyrell

3. Piula Fa’asalele

Management

Head Coach – Fuimaono Titimaea Tafua

Ass. Coach/ GM HPU – Zane Hilton

TA – Chris Latham

TA – Todd Dammers

S&C Trainer – John Ashley Jones

Team Doctor – Dr. Dyxon Hansell

Team Physio – Olivia Withers

Video Analyst – Michael Quigley

Team Manager – Vaaelua Aloi Alesana

