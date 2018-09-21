Paving a Productive Relationship between Media & Sports

PHOTO: The participants of the Sports and Media Training with the Australia High Commissioner Sara Moriaty and Trainer Aaron Kearney at SASNOC office.

By Faye Seiuli

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 21 SEPTEMBER 2018: The Samoa Association of Sports & National Olympic Committee (SASNOC) ends a three days training today to create a positive and constructive working relationship between the Media and Sports bodies in Samoa.

“With the Pacific Games in July 2019, it is relevant that the media and various sport bodies understand the work and process in which each party plays during the Games,” said SASNOC’s Chief Executive Officer, Tuala Mathew Vaea.

Participants include representatives from various sports, the media and members of Team Samoa for the 2019 Pacific Games.

“This is also a chance to help sports and sports journalists to improve their online content as well as photography skills to better capture the sports activities for sharing,” said Team Samoa Chef ‘de mission Nynette Sass.

“Sports bodies are encouraged to boost their online presence and tell their stories otherwise they will continue to operate in a vacuum,” said Nynette.

She said there are sports organising a lot of fantastic things and running wonderful activities, but no one really knows about them, because the media is not around to report it.

Other Sports who utilise the media often such as Angela Lafaialii-Pauga of the Samoa Football Association is encouraging sports to write their own press releases and send them to the media.

“The media have their own agenda and are busy but if you want people to know about your sport activities, then you do the release yourself and forward them to the media to publish,” said Angela.

On the third day of the training, a Talanoa session specifically with the media to share ideas on how to improve and ensure more sports coverage and publicity.

It was during this session that the media representatives recommended to all sports to designate a contact person or media officer to deal directly with the media, rather than everybody giving different information to the media.

The training was conducted by Aaron Kearney of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and certificates of participation were presented by the Australia High Commissioner to Samoa, Her Excellency Sara Moriaty.