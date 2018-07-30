People want a change of government, says Samoa First Party member

Samoa First Party member, Feagaimali’i To’omalatai Bruce Uta’ileuo.



By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 30 JULY 2018: A founding member of the Samoa First Party, Feagaimali’i To’omalatai Bruce Uta’ileuo says there is a strong voice for a change in government and it is the main reason behind forming the new political party to contest the next general election 2021.

Feagaimaalii, a 64 year old businessman told Talamua he will contest the Vaimauga i Sisifo Parliamentary seat under the Samoa First Party banner in the 2021.

The Vaimauga i Sisifo Constituency includes the villages of Tanugamanono, Magiagi, Fagalii Uta, Vaivase Uta, To’omatagi, Vailele and Tanumaleko and the sitting member is Lenata’i Victor Tanumapua who the Associate Minister for Justice and Courts Administration.

Speaking with Talamua he said, there is a strong move from the people in several constituencies who are calling for a change in government.

“From the voices of the people who participated in our community programmes, it confirmed that there is a mood for a change of government out there, provided there is a strong political party to contest in the 2021 elections,” said Feagaimalii.

“Our main target is to educate the people against the LTRA 2008 an Act of Parliament that violates article 102 of the Constitution of Samoa.”

“I know the Prime Minister is making fun of our party, but that is his own right to say what he wants.”

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi has already labelled the Samoa First Party as halfback since it’s the 9th political party that he said had unsuccessfully ran against the HRPP in previous elections.

“This party is stirring unfounded principles on the interpretation of Article 102 of the Constitution of Samoa, they appeared before the Parliamentary Committee with some village chiefs, and I was told the Attorney General set the record straight on the interpretation of the Article.”

Feagaimalii confirmed their registered members include Reverend Falefatu Enari, Sililoto Punefu Enari, Sala Tuiletufuga –Fesuiai, Feagaimaalii Toomalatai, Sa’u T Brown, Afamasaga Uelese, Pa’u Tafaogalupe Mulitalo, and Lealailepule Kolia Auva’a.

Feagaimalii is a former employee of Polynesian Airlines in Samoa and American Samoa and currently does consultancy work from his home at Magiaagi.

The ruling Human Rights Protection Party has been in power since 1982 and the last general elections saw the disappearance of the parliamentary opposition that managed to return only two sitting members.

