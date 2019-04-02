Peoples Republic of China new Ambassador to Samoa presents credentials

The Peoples Republic of China new Ambassador to Samoa Mr. Chao Xiaoliang with Samoa’s Head of State, His Highness, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II after the presentation of credentials

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 03 APRIL 2019: The Peoples Republic of China’s new ambassador to Samoa, Mr. Chao Xiaoliang presented his Letters of Credence to the Head of State, His Highness, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II at the Office of His Highness in Vailele yesterday morning.

Ambassador Xiaoliang reflected on the Government of China’s readiness to work with Samoa to “enhance exchanges at the top and other levels, deepen friendship and win-win cooperation in all areas, and take the bilateral relations to new heights”.

He also stated that the Chinese government attaches great importance to growing relations with Samoa, and always takes Samoa as a true friend and important partner in the Pacific island region.

The Head of State, His Highness Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II and accepted his Letters of Credence, as well as the Letters of Recall of his predecessor. His Highness also conveyed his best wishes for the good health and well-being of His Excellency President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, and the continued peace and prosperity of the people of China.

His Highness mentioned that Samoa continues to benefit from the people to people exchanges and the close partnership with China in the development of many sectors of Samoa’s economy including tourism, education, health, sports, agriculture, human resource development and infrastructure.

Samoa formally established diplomatic relations with China in 1975 and the two countries maintain close work relations through the United Nations, and other multilateral fora in the pursuit of issues of mutual interest such as international peace and security, climate change, trade and sustainable development.

BIODATA: CHAO Xiaoliang was born in Jiangxi Province of China in June 1964 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Mr. Chao joined the civil service in 1986, starting in the Bureau of Archives of the Foreign Ministry of China. Mr. Chao has an extensive career as a civil servant and diplomat from the Foreign Ministry that spans three decades to which he predominantly worked in the Asia-Pacific region including in Papua New Guinea. He also served in the PRC Embassies in Ethiopia, USA, and Papua New Guinea. Furthermore, he demonstrates experience in serving his locality through his tenure as Deputy County Magistrate of Ping County, in Guizhou Province. Since 2013, Mr Chao served as Consul-General in Chiang Mai, and Consul General in Lagos before he was appointed the new Ambassador of PRC to Samoa. He is married with two sons.

