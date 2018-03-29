Peter Poulos is Manu Samoa 7s Manager as Shalom Senara resigns

Source – SRU Press Release

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 29 MARCH 2018: Manu Samoa 7s Manager, Shalom Senara has resigned from his role due to family reasons. Senara has been with SRU for 2 years as the Development’s manager before been appointed to replace Ms Theresa Passi late last year.

“Shalom has informed SRU that whilst he understood and enjoyed the role and worked well with the management team, ultimately the time away from his young family swayed his decision to step down. Shalom’s resignation is very unfortunate especially as we are preparing for the upcoming Hong Kong sevens and the remaining legs of the circuit as well as the Commonwealth Games but we respect his decision and we wish him well for his future endeavors,” says the Samoa Rugby Union CEO, Faleomavaega Vincent Fepuleai.

SRU has appointed former Manu Samoa player as Interim Manager Peter Poulos on the eve of the upcoming Hong Kong leg of the HSBC series and the Commonwealth Games and the Manager’s position will be advertised upon the completion of the HSBC series.

