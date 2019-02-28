Petroleum Products Supplies sponsors Super Nine 2019

PHOTO: The SRU Chairman, Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi and PPS Managing Director, Fanene Etuale Sefo signing the sponsorship agreement today.

By Faye Seiuli

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 28 FEBRUARY 2019: Petroleum Products Supplies (PPS) today signed as the Naming Rights Sponsor for PPS Super 9 Rugby Championship 2019.

The agreement was signed by the SRU Chairman, Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi and PPS Managing Director, Fanene Etuale Sefo.

The SRU Chairman thanked PPS for their generous assistance and support towards the PPS Super 9 Rugby Championship which injects much need funding into the tournament and boost excitement and enthusiasm for the Super 9 Franchises as the SRU aims to strengthen the game domestically in Savaii and Upolu.

PPS Managing Director Fanene acknowledged the competition that has produced local players who have graduated directly to the national sevens and fifteens sides.

Prominent players Melani Matavao and Iakopo Petelo-Mapu came straight from last years Super Nine competition to join the Manu Samoa 15s and will play in this weekends’ US World Sevens leg.

It is the second year of the competition that has already lifted the standard of rugby in Samoa and provided a pathway for players, coaches and officials aspiring for higher honours in national teams and opportunities abroad.

According to the SRU Chief Executive Officer, Faleomavaega Vincent Fepulea’i: “The Mission Statement for the Super 9 is to make sure that in the future there will be more Manu Samoa players coming out of this competition to represent us instead of us keep relying on overseas players to represent Samoa – and that’s our goal.”

PPS is putting in $350,000 talā for the 2019 competition and Fanene is expecting a competitive tournament that will be exciting to watch.

The PPS Super 9 tournament will be launched on Friday 22nd March and kick off the following week, Saturday 30th March 2019.

