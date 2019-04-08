Pioneer, author Dr. Jonathan David coming to Samoa

Story: A.H.C.C. Media Photo: Supplied

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 09 APRIL 2019: A pioneer in the Prophetic Movement and author of a popular book written to raise a new generation of leaders across the nations, is coming to Samoa.

Dr. Jonathan David, the author of the “Apostolic Strategies Affecting Nations” is scheduled to be in Samoa in August this year.

He will be the Main speaker of an international conference expected to draw participants and delegates from Samoa and all over the world.

The conference with the theme “Double Decade of Open Heavens” is being organised locally by the Apia Harvest Centre Church at Togafu’afu’a.

“We are excited to announce that Dr. Jonathan David is coming to Samoa,” said Apia Harvest Centre Church’s Senior Pastor, Reverend Fa’afetai Fata.

“His visit, the first time he has visited any Polynesian country, has taken a long time for it to happen but we believe this is God’s timing for Samoa.

“We are looking forward to having Dr. Jonathan David come to Samoa to share God’s word for this time and season and to network with members of the local church as well as local leaders.”

The conference, which will be opened to the public, is scheduled for three days, from Thursday 15 August to Saturday 17 August 2019.

The venue has yet to be confirmed.

Dr. David is the Founder and Senior Pastor of All Nations Sanctuary, formerly Full Gospel Centre Muar, Johor, Malaysia. He is the presiding Apostle of the International Strategic Alliance of Apostolic Churches (I.S.A.A.C.), a network of governing churches and ministers across the nations – including the Apia Harvest Centre Church in Samoa.

Sought after Mentor and Speaker

“His accurate prophetic ministry with a unique teaching mantle provides the cutting edge to reach the nations of the world,” reads his biography on his website.

“The prophetic Ministry has brought him the favor of God and the privilege to minister to presidents, prime ministers, and governors and government officials in many nations. His prophetic accuracy has been instrumental to set many national leaders on course towards their destiny and God-given assignment.”

The “Apostolic Strategies Affecting Nations” has had a massive impact on people whom have read it.

Dr. David is also the Founding Director and C.E.O. of Destiny Heights Sdn. Bhd. a Consultancy and Training Company specializing in empowering and equipping leaders for the 21st century.

He is a highly sought after International speaker who conducts leadership courses involving managerial executives of all spheres, equipping them to be on the cutting edge in their respective fields.

He also runs a business mentoring programme for selected businessmen internationally in the area of wealth creation, management and distribution.

Another mentoring program under his care is his “Youth Mentoring Program” aimed at raising a new generation of leaders in all spheres of society across the nations.

As a noted entrepreneur, Dr. Jonathan David has received recognition as an honored member of the International WHO’S WHO Historical Society in the USA. He is also a lifetime member of the International Association of Business Leaders Inc, an association of exemplary leaders in business.

He resides in Muar, Johor, Malaysia with his wife, Helen.

