Piula Theological College gets more involved with Samoa Victim Support Group

Piula Theological College presentation to the SVSG President Siliniu Lina Chang and the children’s outing at the Piula cave Pool



APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 24 FEBRUARY 2017: “There are critics and there are supporters, rest assured that God sees everything and all things that you do in your work to support our people in need. Piula has been a long-time supporter of your work, through prayers, this time, we want to be more involved.”

These words encouraged the SVSG President and staff during the opening remarks by Reverend Dr. Mosese Ma’ilo, Principal of the Piula Theological College, when the children cared for at the Campus of Hope visited Piula during the week.

The visit marked the beginning of a partnership between Samoa Victim Support Group and the Piula Theological College.

It is a partnership that has extended the support network SVSG continues to foster with the church community, as different denominations come forward to partner and to lend a hand.

The children spend time at the pool, the reverends provided the security around the area while their wives catered for lunch. The pool was closed off to the public while the children were in the area. It was one big family taking time out from their normal activities to enjoy the goodness of the Lord in our lives, despite the evil and his ways. Monetary donation of $1,000, food and clothes supplies were presented to the children from the College.

In addition to the day out, the partnership will see the reverends and their wives becoming active volunteers at Campus, helping out at the school, with the livelihood training and caring for the babies.

SVSG President was grateful of the support from the Piula Theological College, in particular, the belief from those in leadership roles in the College, Reverend. Dr. Mosese Ma’ilo and the Team. “Thank you for your sincerity as shown by the durable partnership now established with the College.”

