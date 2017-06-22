PM appeals for Manu Samoa support

Chairman of the Samoa Rugby Union and Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi speaking in parliament



APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 22 JUNE 2017: The Chairman of the Samoa Rugby Union, Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi has issued a public appeal for Samoans worldwide to remain true to their faith by supporting the country’s national rugby team – Manu Samoa.

He made the appeal in Parliament this morning during the 2017-2018 Budget Estimates debate noting that this Friday’s international fixture against the Red Dragons from Wales is crucial for Manu Samoa’s build up to the next World Cup.

“Lest we forget, many of the All Blacks are eligible to play for Samoa but they have chosen New Zealand and that is their right.

“However taken into consideration the financial sacrifices and commitment by our Manu Samoa players to represent their country despite our limited resources speaks volumes for these patriots.

“Our sons need your support to carry our hopes to the next IRB World Cup to be staged in Japan.”

Echoing the Prime Minister’s plea, Minister of Education Sports and Culture and a retired Manu Samoa, Loau Solamalemalo Keneti added that the boys in blue need all the moral and financial support they can get.

“Win or lose our country have never failed to amaze me with their loyalty to our Manu Samoa.

“This is a crucial time for our team as they need to improve their world standings to secure a comfortable pool in the next World Cup.

“I agreed that their performance against the All Blacks last week was lackluster. But speaking from experience, there is the unpredictable side of the Manu that cannot and should not be counted out.”

As for the Friday test clash with Wales, Loau who made three World Rugby Cup Appearances wearing Manu Samoa colors predicts that Manu Samoa will run away with the victory if they can maintain their uniquely advance and unpredictable open play throughout the entire game.

“Our team had the All Blacks scramming for the first 30 minutes,” he elaborated. “If Manu Samoa can maintain that stamina during the full test against Wales, there is no doubt we will win, if fact we will win with style,” continued the retired Manu Samoa center.

“Last but not the least, wear blue from now on whether you watch the game live or rooting from wherever you are.”

Game is under the floodlights at Apia Part at 7:30 Friday evening.

Related

Staff Reporters