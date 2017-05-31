PM Bill English guest in Samoa’s 55th Independence celebrations

New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English and wife Dr. Mary English on the first official visit to Samoa since he became Prime Minister

Apia, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 31 MAY 2017: The Prime Minister of New Zealand, the Hon. Bill English, will touch down in Samoa tonight at the invitation of the Government of Samoa. This will be his first visit to the ‘Treasured Islands’, and first visit to the Pacific, since becoming Prime Minister.

During his official programme, Mr English will attend the 55th anniversary celebrations of Samoa’s Independence Day. Mr English will also visit projects supported with New Zealand development assistance and will meet with key representatives from Samoa’s government, private, NGO and community sectors.

An avid rugby fan, Mr English will attend the first Super Rugby match to be held at Apia Park — and the first international sporting event to be held there under lights — on Friday evening, between the Auckland Blues and the Queensland Reds.

Mr English is joined on this state visit by his wife, Dr. Mary English.

