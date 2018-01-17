PM calls on Prison Authority to reassess convicts parole privileges

Tagaloasa Filipaina (in red shirt) greeting a church minister after the blessing of their title bestowals two weeks ago

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 17 JANUARY 2018: The Prime Minister has called on the Samoa Prison and Correction Service (SPCS) to reassess convicted murderer and drug dealer Tagaloasa Filipaina Brown’s parole privilege.

Speaking on his weekly radio programme on SamoaFM last night, Tuilaepa said the prison authority should not allow convicts with serious offences out on parole.

According to the Amendment Prison Act 2016, those convicted of serious crimes such as murder, rape, manslaughter, and indecent assaults are not eligible for special parole.

Tagaloasa, was sentenced to life for the murder of a police officer in the late 1980’s and other serious drug offences. He was pardoned when Samoa celebrated 50 years of independence. However, he reoffended, breaching his parole conditions, and all his parole privileges were stripped off him.

However, Tagaloasa was out on parole during the festive season and the Minister of Police Tialavea Hunt and the Prison Authority are engaged in a ‘finger pointing game’ on who authorized Tagaloasa out on special parole during the festive season.

Tagaloasa was among others who were bestowed chiefly titles in a public ceremony at Satapuala village during the festive season.

The other question raised is whether the Parole Board that has full authorization on parole matters was aware of this.

Tuilaepa said the decision for Tagaloasa to spent time out of prison was “stupid.”

The murder last week of 15 year old boy at Satapuala in a drug related incident, and the breakout of four prisoners close to Christmas prompted Tuilaepa to call on the prison authority to reassess not only Tagaloasa but other prisoners parole privileges.

He further claimed that the young man responsible for the death of the 15 year old boy was Tagaloasa’s son in law.

On escaped prisoners

The recent incident where four prisoners escaped from Tafa’igata prison has raised major public concern especially after one of the escaped prisoners attacked a woman and her children. One prisoner is still at large.

Tuilaepa said a metal rod used for the prison bell that went missing for some time, was used by the escaped prisoners to dig a hole in the wall of their prison quarters to crawl out.

“This shows the slackness of the Authority with their daily inspection of the prison premises,” said Tuilaepa.

He said inspection of the premises should also include inside the prison quarters and not just the outside walls.

Tuilaepa now calls on the prison authority to use their commonsense and better judgment when making decisions.

