PM meets Pacific Games Council

Samoa’s Planning Committee for the Pacific Games led by Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi meets with the Games President Larkan, the Minister of Finance Sili Epa Tuioti, Minister of Sports Loau Keneti Sio, President Patrick Fepuleai and SASNOC members.



APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 16 AUGUST 2017: Although a decision is forthcoming on whether Samoa will host the 2019 Pacific Games, government has gone ahead and appointed a Planning Committee.

The committee will lead the preparations for the country to host the Games and it is chaired by Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi.

The Committee members include the Finance and Sports Minister, Sili Epa Tuioti and Loau Solamalemalo Keneti Sio respectively as well as representatives from the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture and SASNOC, Samoa Association of Sports and Olympic Committee.

Today, following a closed door meeting with the visiting Pacific Games Council President Vidha Lakhan, the Prime Minister says he has been assured by Lakhan that Samoa has the advantage over the other contenders, (Tahiti & Guam) also vying for the hosting right.

“I am mindful that the Pacific Games Council also has their due diligence and the visit is to fulfill their Council’s constitution that each country is treated equally and fairly,” the Prime Minister told Talamua.com today.

“But I have been assured (by Lakhan) that we have the advantage when it comes to our sports facilities especially after the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games.

“I remain confident that we have a better chance of bringing the games to Apia,” the Prime Minister revealed during his weekly program with Talamua.com

Another advantage that the Prime Minister is taking into account is the situation in Tahiti where the Tahiti Olympic Committee is still waiting for a formal endorsement from their government of their proposal to host the Games.

“The Tahiti Government’s silence is a telling story,” said Tuilaepa. “And the Games Council is not blinded by that fact.”

He noted that unlike Tahiti’s proposal, the Samoa Government is on board taking the lead to ensure that Samoa’s bid wins.

Tuilaepa reiterated that our track record in hosting international conferences and sporting events coupled with our state of the art sports facilities is another huge advantage and this is additional leverage.

The meeting is the first face to face sit down between the Prime Minister and Lakhan, since Tuilaepa wrote to Lakhan to support Samoa’s bid.

In the meantime, SASNOC is calling a press conference tomorrow however to reveal all.

And the Prime Minister expecting to a formal decision from the Pacific Games Council as early as next week or before the end of the month.

