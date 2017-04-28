PM says his memoir – PALEMIA is about tuiga sea and tuiga loli

BY Lance Polu

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 28 APRIL 2017: Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoli’ai Sailele Malielegaoi has laughed off efforts to have him talk about his memoirs PALEMIA published by the Victoria University Press and due out in June.

Talking on his weekly radio programme on SamoaFM this week, Tuilaepa said jokingly the book is about fishing for sea cucumbers – tuiga loli and tuigasea “and what that makes life interesting.”

Asked that the title Pālemia is about his journey from an isolated village of Lepā to Apia and to becoming the country’s Prime Minister, he laughed it off saying to wait for when the book comes out.

Pālemia is authored in collaboration with Dr. Peter Swain – an Honorary Research Associate in Development Studies at Victoria University of Wellington. He is married to Luamanuvao Winnie Laban who was New Zealand’s first Pacific Island woman Member of Parliament and first Pacific Island woman Minister of the Crown.

The book description reads, “Pālemia tells the story of how a boy from an isolated village grew up to become Prime Minister of Samoa. It follows his journey from Lepā to Apia, Wellington, Brussels, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, London, New York and many other international destinations, always returning to Lepā and the Fa‘asamoa that shaped him.”

“Tuila‘epa Sa‘ilele Malielegaoi is Samoa’s longest-serving Prime Minister. His premiership has been marked by political and economic crises, natural disasters, regional tensions and local challenges. Tuila‘epa’s political career started during turbulent times but has resulted in an unprecedented period of political stability and economic development through his leadership in modernising the economy, improving education and health and reducing poverty in Samoa.”

“Pālemia captures the voice, documents the life, and places in context a record of the most significant Samoan political leader of this generation, and contains many useful insights into the social, cultural and economic development of Samoa and the wider Pacific region.”

