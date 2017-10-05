PM transferred for medical checks in New Zealand

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Dr Sailele Malielegaoi

Source: Press Secretary



APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 05 OCTOBER 2017: Prime Minister Tuilaepa Dr Sailele Malielegaoi was been transferred to New Zealand this morning for further medical checks. This precautionary measure is based upon the medical professionals’ advice after the initial tests at Moto’otua hospital.

A statement from the Press Secretary this afternoon said “He was in great spirits prior to his departure and has assured the public not to be overly concerned.”

Prior to his departure he issued the following statement.

“There is no need for the public to be overly concerned.

“As a precautionary measure as highly advised by doctors, I am seeking medical attention in New Zealand.

“On that note, I am looking forward to returning home with a clean bill of health.”

The Prime Minister was taken to hospital yesterday morning and admitted at the Intensive Care Unit until he was transferred to New Zealand this morning.

