Police arrest suspect for Chinese man’s death

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA SAMOA – THURSDAY 06 SEPTEMBER 2018: A 31 year old man faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a Chinese volunteer teacher early Sunday morning.

Charles Chao Cao’s body was found on the seawall behind the government building in the middle of Apia town.

Police took the body to the Moto’otua Hospital and was declared dead on arrival. The accused is scheduled to appear in court 17 of this month.

Police are questioning other suspects and more charges could be laid. Cao and his Samoan partner have a 6 month old child.