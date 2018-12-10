Latest News Police arrest three suspects in connection to young engineer’s death
Police arrest three suspects in connection to young engineer’s death

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 10 DECEMBER 2018: The police have arrested three suspects in connection with the death of the young engineer, Jeremiah Malaki Tauiliili’s last week.

Police confirmed arresting three males last Friday afternoon and are still encouraging the public to come forward with any information that may help with their investigation.

Last Friday, Police Commissioner Fuiavailili told Talamua the delay in making the arrests a week after the young engineer was allegedly beaten up outside the Marina Waterfront Club, as the Police wanted to collect solid evidence before the suspects were to be arrested later on the same day.

The young engineer, Jeremiah Malaki Tauiliili was in a coma for two days and died at the national hospital early last week from the alleged beating.

The case drew wide public comments on social media and even went as far as naming suspects and pressuring the police to make arrests.

Public calls to close the Marina Club
Through social media, the public also called for the closure of the Marina Waterfront night club following the incident.

The call came after several people posted comments and videos of similar incidents where security guards were allegedly involved in assaulting customers.

Another unhappy customer posted that a friend was assaulted and robbed at the place and the owners refused to release video footage of the incident.

The call cited past incidents where night clubs were closed due to similar incidents and are calling on the Liquor Board to act.

Residents of Apia and Matautu villages are also calling on the Ministry to act as the incidents are painting a negative image of these villages.

