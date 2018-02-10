Police avert planned mass prison break at Tafa’igata prison

Prisoners living quarters at Tafa’igata prison

Staff Reporters

APIA, SAMOA – SATURDAY 10 FEBRUARY 2018: A planned mass prison break at Tafa’igata prison under the cover of Tropical Cyclone Gita last night had been averted.

The Police said “about 90 police officers were deployed and conducted a full scale search at the Tafa’igata prison grounds” in the middle of the cyclone.

A late night police facebook post drew concerned public comments asking the police to be specific as they talked about a matter of national security.

Police said “3 individuals were arrested as a result of the work that was carried out.”

The Prime Minister and Minister of Police told the media today that the Commissioners of both Police and the Prisons Authority have been instructed to do what is necessary in addressing the situation.

A Police press statement today said, “The Samoa Police responded to information by Prisons Authority relating to a planned mass prison break involving coordinated efforts by prisoners hierarchy.

“This matter has now been averted and the police are working to support the prisons authority in their efforts to secure the prisons.

“We thank members of the public for their continuous support.

“Faafetai lava Samoa!” the statement ended.

