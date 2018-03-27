Police charge 18 year old for murder

By Rula Su’a- Vaai

APIA, SAMOA TUESDAY 27 MARCH 2018: An eighteen year old of Vailoa, Faleata is facing a murder charge in relation to an incident where the corpse of another young man was found at Vailoa.

Police spokesperson Auapa’au Filipo Logoitino says the authorities were alerted by one of the villagers who came across a body lying on the road at 7 on Sunday morning. “The police went to the scene and found he was dead already.”

Auapaau said, alcohol is involved and the suspect is under police custody awaiting his appearance in court 16 April 2018.

In a separate matter, a man is in police custody for an alleged machete attack causing serious injuries. The alleged attacker and the victim are in laws.

The brother in law is under police custody and will appear in court tomorrow for mention.

The accident happened in Sagone, Savai’i.

Missing girls found

The two teenage girls who went missing on the 14 and 16 of this month have been found. Police say Iunita Sautupe, a student at Anoamaa College “is safe and was referred to the Sexual Investigation Unit for usual police processes.”

The other missing girl, Manamea Leaupepe has also been found and she has reunited with her family.

