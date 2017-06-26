Police Commissioner admits to nepotism & corruption in the police service

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 27 JUNE 2017: Police Commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil has admitted that nepotism and corruption have existed within the police organisation for a long time, and some individuals are not happy with the way he and his team are trying to clean things up.

Fuiavailili was giving evidence at the Commission of Inquiry investigating former police Inspector Luatimu Samau, and suspended Assistant Police Commissioner Samoa Mulinu’u.

Central to Fuiavailili’s admission of corruption was the Professional Standards Unit (PSU) and the Tactical Operations Squad (TOS).

He was responding to Samau’s cross examination points where he said Fuaiavailili was biased towards these two police units.

Samau said Fuiavailili favours these units hence his presence at PSU and TOS’s morning meetings.

However, Fuiavailili pointed out that in any police ministry, PSU and TOS are two vital components of its organization.

“PSU has being abused for so long and we are trying to reduce this abuse,” said Fuiavailili.

He said the PSU office has been in “disarray and a lot of bad things have been said about PSU.”

He made reference to officers who have tried to investigate people in power but don’t get anywhere.

He also said there have been cases that have been “swept under the carpet” and he is trying his best to reduce this.

One of the methods used in improving this is the transfer or movement of officers around.

Commission member Namulau’ulu Sami Leota wanted to know if there are any outstanding matters before him from 10 years ago, and if the ministry has a system that guides the daily mandate of the office.

Fuiavailili said when he took over as Commissioner, he noted that there was no database to keep records, so he initiated a database to be put in place, but could not confirm any outstanding cases.

Another Commission member, former police inspector Tavu’i Annie Laumea, followed up on Fuiavailili’s comments and queried not only the structure but the hiring and promotion policies within the ministry.

Fuiavailili responded that there is a structure and policies although some of the policies are always ignored when recruiting new police officers.

Tavu’i used Assistant Commissioner Samoa as an example, pointing out that Samoa’s colourful career and pointed out that Samoa was a Sergeant in 2001 and became an Inspector in 2003.

Tavu’i said there are ranks that a police officer must hold before reaching higher ranks and she wanted to know if Samoa’s promotion was determined through any examinations or by service.

Fuiavailili said all promotions are determined through an examination, however, he noted that was not the case with many promotions.

“I was not here then, but I have been told that some individuals were promoted without sitting any exams,” said Fuiavailili.”

He also said decision makers were given money, material things and favours in return for promotions, and some individuals were hired without going through exams and selection process.

“We’ve got serious fractures within the Samoan police when it comes to hiring and promoting individuals,” said Fuiavailili.

He believes this tradition “will become a recipe for disaster within the police organization and this is something I’m trying to rectify since I have been here.”

He acknowledges the fact that there are a lot of good police officers who will become good leaders in the future, but emphasized the importance of not hiring or promoting someone because you know them.

Fuiavailili’s admission about corruption within the PSU unit led to Namulau’ulu suggesting that perhaps the best solution is to separate the PSU as an independent unit from the police organization, but Fuiavailili said, “no.”

“Put the right individual at the right spot, have a change of mind set and serve with your heart and honesty,” is his solution.

