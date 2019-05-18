Police Commissioner testifies defendant told him he shot his wife

PHOTO: Outside the Supreme Court

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA –SATURDAY 18 MAY 2019: Police Commissioner Fuiavalili Egon Keil described in court the distressed call by the defendant Peter Tulaga who called him on the night of the accident and told him, that he killed his wife… that he shot his wife.

It is the fourth day of Peter Tulaga’s trial in the Supreme Court for attempted murder.

Fuiavailili told the Court he remembered the night of January 15 this year, when he received a call from someone whose phone number appeared unidentified on his cell phone.

He said, when he answered the phone, he heard a male voice, introducing himself and told him that he knew him from the day they met at his taro plantation. “At the time, I can hear a voice of someone who is under stress, confused and unstable,” said the Commissioner.

“After saying his name, he immediately told me that he killed his wife and that he shot his wife in the face.

“I was shocked, and then I said whether it was a joke, and if it was a joke, it was not a matter to joke about.”

Fuiavailili said Tulaga told him it was not a joke, admitting he killed his wife and shot her in the face.

Alleged Affair

Fuiavailili said it was towards the end of their conversation, Peter Tulaga told him that he was not happy when he found out that his wife was having an affair with her aunty.

Fuiavailili said Peter Tulaga told him over the phone that the victim wanted to commit suicide, and he tried to prevent her, when the gun went off.

Fuiavailili said he then asked Tulaga, where the victim was and the defendant replied that his family had taken her to the hospital.

“I then asked him where the gun was and whether the gun was registered and who owned the gun.”

The Commissioner said Tulaga told him that his family got the gun, and that the gun is registered under his name.

“I then told Tulaga, it was better for him to go to the police station, where the Officer in Charge, Inspector Herbert Aati was on duty, and will attend to his case.”

The Commissioner added, he then called Aati to go to the police station to wait for Tulaga and for the police on duty to attend to the defendant’s home where the accident happened for investigation.

During cross examination by defense counsel, Lefau Harry Schuster, Fuiavalili said being in the police force for many years, he can easily identify the tone of a person who is under pressure.

The court also heard police Constable Fa’atonu, who was on duty on the night of the accident that when the police arrived at the scene, it was all cleaned up by the family.

The trial continues and the defendant is likely to take the stand next week.

