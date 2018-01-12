Police hold six suspects for the death of a 15 year old in a marijuana heist

Police Commissioner Fuaiavailili Egon Keil getting emotional as he explained the fate of the young boy

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 12 JANUARY 2018: Police Commissioner Fuaiavailili Egon Keil confirmed this afternoon that a 15 year old boy was murdered for stealing marijuana and six suspects are now in police custody.

Fuiavailili said police were notified yesterday about a boy who went missing since Tuesday 8 January at Satapuala.

He said the missing boys’ family and villagers were concerned that the boy was being held and tortured by the family he tried to steal from.

“We acted on this information and immediately went to Satapuala in search of the missing youth, and we arrested one. As police were interviewing him, they found marijuana on him including seeds,” explained Fuiavailili.

The search for the missing boy then led the police to a marijuana plantation. Police then quickly got a warrant from a Judge and authorisation from the Police Minister and the Attorney General and returned to Satapuala.

Last night police arrested two more on marijuana cultivation but could still not find the boy.

“This morning, we returned to Satapuala and our fears were confirmed,” said Fuiavailili. The police found the dead body under the bushes near the marijuana plantation and his body is at the morgue for a post mortem.

Drugs, high powered ammunition and explosives

He said police continued to search the area and found more drugs, high powered ammunition, military equipment and explosives.

Fuiavailili said the deceased and another 15 year old boy supposedly went to steal marijuana from a neighbour. However, they were shot at.

“They ran off but one was caught and murdered.”

Fuiavailili said this was an unfortunate blow for the family, Satapuala village and Samoa, and it goes to show the violence attached to drugs.

“We will do everything to prosecute this to the maximum for justice,” said Fuiavailili.

He acknowledged the residents of Satapuala village, police and Government for the support in their search.

“My condolences to the family of the victim,” said Fuiavailili.

