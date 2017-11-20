Police hunt for driver of hit and run accident that killed an Australian missionary

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 20 NOVEMBER 2017: The police are looking for the driver of a car that killed and Australian missionary at Falealili yesterday.

According to a police report, the deceased was a member of the Latter Days Saints Church was on a mission doing community service at the time of the accident.

The report further stated that the driver is suspected to be under the influence of alcohol and was driving a rental car.

The report also said the accused has recently returned from an overseas placing with the Regional Seasonal Workers Program in Australia.

Police are seeking the assistance of the community especially those in the Falealili area where the incident happened.

