Police investigate a new passport issued to person under prohibition order

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet Agafili Tomaimano Shem Leo

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 06 AUGUST 2018: Both Police and the Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet are investigating how a person under a Departure Prohibition Order (DPO), left the country whilst previously on and his known valid passports were confiscated by the Court.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet Agafili Tomaimano Shem Leo said initial inquiries confirmed that a new passport was issued and the same was used by Tui Vaai Junior to leave the country.

He further stated that the police investigation is looking into how Tui Vaai Junior managed to get a new passport and left Samoa. Further the Ministry’s internal investigation will determine possible breaches of the code of ethics prescribed under the Public Service 2004.

An arrest warrant was issued against Tui Vaai Junior by the Court on 20th July 2018.

