Police investigates death of NUS student

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA SAMOA – SATURDAY 02 DECEMBER 2017: Police are investigating the death of a 19 year old student of the National University of Samoa.

Police Media spokesperson, Au’apa’au Filipo Logoitino told Talamua that the police were alerted by her family when she disappeared on Saturday 23rd November. The student is from Sataua, Savaii and her body was found at sea at Fagamalo on Tuesday last week.

Au’apa’au confirmed that the body is at the Tuasivi morgue awaiting post mortem.

On a separate incident, police have charged a 30 year old nurse of dangerous driving causing death, and without a driving license. The deceased is an 87 year old woman who is the nurse’s mother in law.

The nurse is to appear in court 12 December for mention.

