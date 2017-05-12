Police investigating husband for wife’s death

Police spokesman Le Mamea Su’a Tiumalu

BY Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 12 MAY 2017: The husband of a 38 year old woman who died at the Moto’otua Hospital last week, is being investigated in relation to the death.

Police spokesman Le Mamea Su’a Tiumalu says the mother’s injuries include a cut on her left eye, and a lump on her head. A post mortem will be carried out.

The woman passed away the day after she was admitted at the hospital.

“It was a family matter and the man is accused of causing injuries to his wife,” said Su’a

The 29 year old husband is now in custody to appear in court 22 May 2017.

In a separate incident, police is also investigating the death of a 29 year old father found dead last Saturday.

Police said the man had been drinking with his cousins at Faleasiu-uta and reportedly beat up one of his cousins who is now a patient at Moto’otua Hospital.

Early Saturday morning, the family found the man’s body at the back of their house.

Police is searching for who was responsible for the death of the young father.

Police spokesman Le Mamea Su’a Tiumalu expressed concern over the increasing incidents causing death due to the consumption of alcohol.

