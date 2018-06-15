Police issue warning against armed man

The Police warning of an armed man Patty Sonny Chong Nee

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 15 JUNE 2018: Police has issued a public warning against a 24 year old man who is armed with dangerous weapons and a suspect in police burglary investigations.

Police said Patty Sonny Chong Nee is armed with dangerous weapons he allegedly stole from a private residence at Ululoloa.

Patti Sonny Chong Nee is from Vaitele-uta, Falelauniu, Aleisa, and Tanumapua. His family recently moved to Afiamalu.

