Police looking for missing 7 year old girl

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 23 FEBRUARY 2018: Police have posted a public notice seeking information on a 7 year old girl reported missing since Wednesday 21 February. The family however does not have a photo of the girl. Please contact police on 22222 if you have information to assist locate the young girl.

The notice says:

MISSING PERSON. “A 7 year old girl by the name of Vaaiga Amosa was missing from her family at Falelauniu yesterday the 21st of February 2018 at around 1.45pm in the afternoon. The young girl was last seen wearing red shorts and a white and black sleeve shirt. She is thin and short in body size as well as having short hair with fair skin. The family does not have any photo of her at this stage and her mother is very concerned. The police wishes to appeal to members of the public who has any information on her whereabouts or information that may lead to where she can be located to please contact any nearest police station or call telephone number – 22222. Faafetai lava Samoa.”

