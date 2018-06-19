Police looking for three stolen dangerous and illegal guns

The Commissioner of Police Fuiavailili Egon Keil

By Rula Su’a- Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 19 JUNE 2018: Police are looking for three guns described as dangerous and illegal which were stolen by an ex-convict, Pati Sonny Chong Nee last week.

Police Commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil said Chong Nee stole four guns from the home of a former police officer at Ululoloa and other items.

He suspects this is part of an illegal ring operating in Samoa and police have seized different illegal substances such as methamphetamine, utensils used to manufacture the drug as well as other types of narcotics, from the home of Pati Sonny Chong Nee at Afiamalu.

“Police are pressing charges on other suspects in this incident and we are confident that there will be more suspects as police dig more into this.”

The Commissioner said the suspected ring deal not only in drugs but burglary, illegal weapons and other illegal actions.

“This particular case involves a mix of guns, methamphetamine and other types of drugs and it is becoming very dangerous for our country,” said Fuiavailili.

“There were 4 guns reported to us that were stolen and one of them is a mini 14 rifle which is high powered gun used in the military.”

The Commissioner said the gun was legally possessed by the owner.

“It is a very dangerous weapon if it falls in the wrong hands. We have recovered one gun, and there are three outstanding, and one is the mini 14 rifle and it is dangerous.”

Fuiavailiili added, the recovered fire arm belongs to one individual and police have charged that person for possessing a 22 firearm without a license.

He said that Pati Sonny Chong Nee has a criminal history. He was deported from New Zealand due to his criminal activities and was involved in robbing a local bank and some burglary and theft cases.

Chong Nee is now in police custody as police investigations continue.

