Police on the hunt for ‘Ole Palemia’ blogger

Police spokesman Su’a Lemamea Tiumalu

BY Natu Samuelu

APIA, SAMOA –FRIDAY 07 APRIL 2017: Police are working together with IT specialists to identify the person or persons going under the name Ole Palemia on Facebook.

The police investigation follows a complaint lodged by former church minister Opapo Soanai Oeti over a post by Ole Palemia where he was accused of incest with his daughter.

The same post was published by the daily local newspaper that retracted part of the letter and offered an apology a day after.

Opapo was recently stripped of his ministerial duties by the church he served for 23 years and he told the media that his problems with the church leaders started when his daughter showed stigmata signs on Easter last year.

It is the same daughter he is now accused of incest. He told the media that he had absorbed the criticisms made against him from the incident, “but this has gone well above the extreme” that prompted him to take legal action.

Police spokesman Su’a Lemamea Tiumalu said this is a first case of its kind to come to the police and he is assured that the person behind post will be found. “Yes, and I know that person will be caught,” he told the local media.

He confirmed IT specialists have been recruited to help police in their investigations.

He also confirmed that charges can be laid under provision 129 of the Crimes Ordinance Act for any information that damages a person’s reputation or cause substantial distress to a person.

He said there have been past cases where abusive messages and damaging information were sent on electronic devices that have already been dealt by the Court.

But this is the first case of alleged defamatory comments made on a social media blog.

The complainant is also seeking legal advice and looking at filing a legal action against the newspaper that published the post that alleged incest.

