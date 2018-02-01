Police raid retrieve pharmaceutical items suspected to manufacture ‘ice’

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 01 FEBRUARY 2018: Police have arrested of a young woman accused of stealing pharmaceutical items police suspect had been used to manufacture the methamphetamine drug.

Police spokesperson Au’apa’au Logoitino Filipo has confirmed that the matter has been under police surveillance for some time but the police waited until they had enough and concrete evidence then raided the suspected place and retrieved the stolen items.

“Police retrieved quantities of control pills and other drugs,” Au’apa’au told Talamua.

He could not confirm if the theft happened at the Ministry of Health but did confirm that more people could be arrested as police investigations are continuing.

The issue of stolen pharmaceutical items according to Talamua sources, surfaced sometime last year when there was a shortage of certain medicine at the Health dispensary.

Au’apa’au could not confirm if the current issue of stolen items is linked to the shortage of medicine at the hospital.

Related