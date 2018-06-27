Police recovers gun stolen from a Government office 6 years ago

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 27 JUNE 2018: Police have confirmed that a gun that was seized by police in a road block at Satapuala six years ago has been found.

Police Commissioner, Fuiavailili Egon Keil confirmed with Talamua that the gun was referred to Prosecution for their investigations and was locked at the Ministry of Justice. But the gun later disappeared and suspected to be stolen.

“This week the police found the weapon after 6 years, it is still functional and when it was found it was full of ammunition,” said the Commissioner.

“There are suspects, but that is all I can release at this stage. I cannot disclose who and where because investigations are continuing.”

Fuiavailili added the alleged stolen gun is the type used in the military.

“It is sad to see if this dangerous and illegal weapon falls in the wrong hands.”

Fuiavailili declined to comment whether the alleged stolen weapon was recovered during a recent police raid at one of the outer villages.

However he confirmed that drugs were found. “Marijuana, methamphetamine, and utensils used for manufacturing meth were found.”

Meanwhile, police are still looking for the 3 guns that were allegedly stolen by Sonny Patty Chong Nee from a former police officer’s home at Ululoloa.

“I congratulate my staff, they have been working really hard in trying to relocate the missing guns, they have put themselves in danger, but at the same time we all believe that Samoa should be a safer place,” said the Commissioner.

