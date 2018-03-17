Police search for missing 15 year old girl

Source – Samoa police Service

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 16 MARCH 2018: The Samoa Police Service is appealing to the public for information that may lead to whereabouts of a 15 year old female from Solosolo village.

The girl, Iunita Sautupe was last seen at Anoamaa College last Wednesday, 14 March 2018 wearing her Anoamaa school uniform.

She is of average height with long black hair and is pictured below.

The police appeals to the public for anyone who has seen her or has any information that may lead to her whereabouts. Please contact any nearest police station or call telephone number 22222 immediately.

