Police soon to make arrests relating to young engineers death

The Commissioner of Police, Fuiavailili Egon Keil

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 07 DECEMBER 2018: Police will soon make arrests in connection with the death of a young civil engineer following an incident at the Edge Marina View Club last Friday night.

The Commissioner of Police, Fuiavailili Egon Keil told Talamua this afternoon that the Police did not want to rush into making any arrests until it has solid evidence to ensure the case holds in court.

Staff of the Marina Waterfront Club said they rushed to help Jeremiah Malaki Tauiliili after they “heard a loud noise of him falling and found him unconscious on the floor of our venue.”

The incident happened last Friday night and Jeremiah had been in a coma at the National Hospital and died two days later.

Since the incident, public views on social media had been pressuring the Police and went as far as naming suspects and calling for justice as the suspects are from well to do families. A Public Notice on the Police facebook page yesterday said no arrest have been made yet in relation to the incident.

The Police Commissioner also confirmed with Talamua today that a suspect that was referred to on social media to have fled the country following the incident is not true as he is still in Samoa.

He also confirmed that Police did talk to a man yesterday in relation to threats allegedly made to destroy properties but he had since been released.

Police told Talamua earlier today that they note the threats posted on social media, and they are urging the public not to take the law into their own hands and emphasize the consequences of anyone carrying out any threats.

The deceased was a civil engineer with the Ministry of Works, Infrastructure and Transport and is the son of the sitting Member of Parliament for Vaimauga East. He leaves behind a young wife and an infant son.