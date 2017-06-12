Police spokesperson Su’a Le Mamea passes away

The late Police spokesperson Su’a Le Mamea Tiumalu

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 12 JUNE 2017: The spokesman of the Ministry of Police, Superintendent Su’a Le Mamea Tiumalu passed away suddenly early this morning.

This was confirmed by Police Inspector, Rosalia Tipasa who said the Ministry is in shock when told of his passing.

Senior Sergeant Kukuana Fiu said most of the senior police officers in the ministry, including her were trained by Su’a.

“Su’a was humble and well respected and his help was always sought when needed,” said Kukuana.

A familiar face on television every week, Su’a had been fronting the police weekly press conferences with the media.

He was well liked by the media for his calm and sense of humour and respected as fatherly figure which the media sometimes took for granted.

Su’a was the seventh spokesperson to work with the media since Papali’i Li’o Tae’u Masepa’u started in the role in 2000.

Su’a tried his best to be accessible by the media and always encourages the media to call him anytime and he will look for the information.

At his passing, he was head of the Faleolo police outpost.

