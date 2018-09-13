Police suspect dead 7 year old girl was sexually violated

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 13 SEPTEMBER 2018: A coronial inquiry has been launched to determine if a criminal act was involved in the death of a 7 year old girl from Safa’i, Savai’i last week.

Police suspect the young girl sexually violated.

She was admitted to the National Hospital at Moto’otua 9 September and Police were informed of her death at 11.00am on the same day.

Police hope the coronial inquiry will assist with their investigation.

On a separate incident, a 3 year old girl is currently admitted at the National Hospital, Moto’otua awaiting the arrival of a medical expert from overseas to attend to her case.

Police said the 3 year old was injured from a 22 single shot rifle bullet.

Police said their investigation showed that a 48year old man was shooting chicken when one of the bullets hit a concrete and ricochet hitting the 3 year old.