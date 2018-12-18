Police to Hunt down Who filmed Court Proceedings

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 18 DECEMBER 2018: The Police are searching for the person who took a video of last weeks’ Court proceeding on the bail application by one of the suspects in the death of Jeremiah Malaki Tauiliili.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration, Papali’i John Taimalelagi confirmed with Talamua that his office has already sent a complaint to the police.

“The police are looking for the person and charges will be filed,” said Papali’i.

He said the Ministry’s policy is that no one is allowed to take photos or film inside the Court while proceedings are in progress.

The video was taken live during the proceedings and posted on facebook.

Early last week, a photo of eight church ministers of the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa charged for not paying taxes, was taken while they were standing in the courts detaining box and later circulated on facebook.

The local media traditionally respects that filming and taking photos of the court proceedings are out of bounds unless permitted by the court.