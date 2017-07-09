Police to pay $100,000 to a 5 year old they locked up in prison with father

The Police spokesperson Superintendent Sala’a Sale Sala’a

By Natu Samuelu Tafunai

MONDAY 10 JULY 2017: The Ministry of Police will pay $100,000 talā to a five year old boy they threw in a prison cell with his father when the boy was only three in October 2014.

The incident was widely reported and drew criticisms from Human Rights Organisations against the police action.

It also resulted in the suspension and demotion of three police officers involved.

The police spokesperson, Superintendent Sala’a Sale Sala’a confirmed the amount payable to the young boy.

“The issue is now before Cabinet,” said Sala’a.

The incident also prompted the young boy’s family to file a lawsuit against the Ministry; however the matter was settled out of court.

Sala’a also offered an apology for the police action in the matter.

The incident originated when police pulled over the young boy’s father for driving an unregistered car.

At the police station, the father requested the police on duty to call his family for someone to pick up the boy, however the request was denied and the boy was locked with his father for over an hour in a waiting cell in the police headquarters in Apia.

The matter came to public attention when a photo of the boy and his father inside the cell was circulated on social media and caused an outcry.

