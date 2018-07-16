Police to press more charges after drugs haul in a Vaitele-uta home raid

By Rula Su’a –Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 17 JULY 2018: Police will press more charges against family members after finding drugs, utensils for the purpose of narcotics consumption, ammunition, packaged marijuana leaves and some foreign and local cash in a home raid.

Police said the raid was executed with a warrant to search a home at Vaitele-uta and the officers from the Criminal Investigation Division and Tactical Operation Section seized items such as:

· Utensils used for the purpose of narcotics consumption

· Ammunition

· Marijuana leaves already package

· Foreign Currencies and Samoan Cash

Seven individuals were apprehended and 5 were charged in connection with the possession of narcotics. Investigations are continuing and individuals charged will be referred for prosecution.

The police acknowledged the public’s cooperation in providing police information regarding illegal activities at the community level.

