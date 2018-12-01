POLITICS: HRPP celebrate 39 years

Reverend Mautofu, Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and Member of the Council of Deputies, Le Mamea Ropati Mualia blowing the candles of the ruling Human Rights Protection Party 39th birthday

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 30 NOVEMBER 2018: The challenge for members and supporters of the ruling Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) is to hold all 50 seats in Parliament in the future.

This wish was shared by the HRPP leader, Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi at the celebration of the party’s 39 years anniversary and Annual General Meeting (AGM) today.

“It would be a history for us if we take 100% of all Parliamentary seats,” he said.

He further stated that the wish could be achieved if they serve well and follow guidelines laid down by God which is also the foundation of HRPP.

“That guideline is if you want to lead, serve, and if you want to be first, follow those before you,” said Tuilaepa.

Currently HRPP holds 47 of the 50 seats in Parliament that Tuilaepa said is indication of the country’s strong support for HRPP.

Attending the celebration were members of HRPP caucus from around the country, and Tuilaepa expressed appreciation for their support.

As leader of the caucus, he presented the party’s annual report to the caucus emphasising the strong unity not only in the number of HRPP members in Parliament but that of caucus.

He assured everyone that all developments and Government projects are reported to the public through his weekly media programs on TV, Radio and Talamua.

He highlighted some of the Governments achievements and developments projects such as the Pacific Games 2019, upgrading of Agriculture and the Health Service emphasizing the importance of upgrading district hospitals.

He also made reference to criticism and public accusations against the Government and rumours of disruptions within HRPP.

He challenges members not to give up easily because the moment they do, the devil takes over.

“The devil works through Government being challenged constantly with issues such as customary lands, a protest and even rumours of atomic bombs being shipped to Samoa illegally in containers,” stated Tuilaepa.

The message he conveyed to HRPP members is for them to “be alert and be aware.”

There was a chance for questions and answers after the report however, no one had a question for Tuilaepa or HRPP.

Special guests at the celebration were the Member of the Council of Deputies, Le Mamea Ropati and China’s Ambassador Wang Xeufeng.

According to Tuilaepa, Le Mamea is one of 3 or 5 founding members of HRPP that are still alive.

Le Mamea was given a chance to speak and he acknowledged the service not only of HRPP but that of Tuilaepa who has served as Samoa’s Prime Minister for 20 years.

He admitted that he was one of those who criticised Tuilaepa and Government in the past, however, Tuilaepa had showed prowess as a leader in leading Samoa.

Deputy Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa spoke on behalf of HRPP to express gratitude to Tuilaepa as a leader.

Tuilaepa has many talents she said, such as that of an athlete, an orator, musician, family man and a leader.

“He is a realist and when he dreams about something, he strives to achieve that,” said Fiame.

Tuilaepa entered the 7th Parliament in 1982 after a by-election and has served as an HRPP MP, Cabinet Minister, Deputy PM for 37 years and 20 of those years as leader of HRPP and Prime Minister.

There were fewer supporters present and only twenty eight of the 47 HRPP MP’s turned up and according to Tuilaepa most of them are abroad on Government business.