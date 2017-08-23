POLITICS: Minister of Agriculture & Fisheries resigns

The Minister of Agriculture & Fisheries La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi Schmidt resigned this afternoon

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA-WEDNESDAY 23 AUGUST 2017: The Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries, La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fosi Schmidt resigned from Cabinet this afternoon.

The Minister was charged by police yesterday along with the directors of a nonu company with a number of criminal charges relating to an on-going court case brought by the father of one of the directors and shareholders who is also the Associate Minister of Police.

VIDEO OF MINISTER’S RESIGNATION:

“For the integrity of Cabinet, Government and with the highest of respect to the Prime Minister, I willingly surrender my Cabinet portfolios but will retain my status as a Member of Parliament to await the outcome of the court proceedings,” said La’auli.

“At this time, I will not dwell on the pending charges against me as the matter in now in court, but rest assured, I am confident that God willing, justice will prevail,” he said.

His resignation was tendered an hour earlier in the Cabinet weekly meeting and will officially come into force on Friday.

La’auli invited the media to his office straight after tendering his resignation, and publicly announced his decision.

He acknowledged the Prime Minister, Cabinet, his constituency and family for the support and the trust bestowed on him to serve the country.

Contrary to newspaper reports today, La’auli and the others charged went voluntarily to the police station yesterday afternoon to be interviewed and charged by the police and were not arrested as reported.

