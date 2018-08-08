Post mortem report for the dead babies not ready

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 8 AUGUST 2018: The post mortem report into the death of two babies in Savaii is not ready, and the inquest into the incident has been postponed for another two weeks.

The inquest was scheduled in the District court this morning and Judge Fepulea’i Roma said there was no use for the matter to be investigated if the report is not ready.

The inquest is to investigate the cause of death of two infants who died minutes after receiving their MMR vaccination at the Safotu Hospital last month.

Judge Fepulea’i Roma has adjourned the matter for two weeks.

