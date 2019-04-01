PPS SUPER 9 Rugby Championship 2019 ready to kick off

Captains of the nine franchises for the PPS SUPER 9 Championship 2019

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 01 APRIL: The 2019 PPS SUPER 9 Rugby Championship kicks off his coming Saturday 6 April following last Thursday’s launch at the Tanoa Tusitala Hotel.

It’s the third year of the Samoa Rugby Union’s premier rugby competition consisting of nine franchises, two from Savai’i and seven from Upolu; all vying for the coveted Laauli Alan Grey Cup.

The tournament will be played in nine weeks of round robin and two weeks of play offs at four match venues around Savai’i and Upolu.

The competition offers a pathway for home grown rugby talent to be tested in the rigours of a competitive rugby competition that breeds highly skilled players, match officials, coaches and administrators. It fits in well with the collective goal of the Samoa Rugby Union, to lift the standard of domestic rugby in Samoa at all levels.

The tournament is sponsored by PPS supporting the development of rugby in Samoa through their commitment as Naming Rights Sponsor of the PPS SUPER 9 Rugby Championship 2019.

The Samoa Rugby Union Chairman thanked the family of sponsors who have generously committed their support towards the PPS SUPER 9 Rugby Championship 2019.

FAMILY OF SPONSORS

* PPS Samoa – Naming Rights Sponsor

* Grey Investment Group – Associate Sponsor

* Samoa National Lotto – Associate Sponsor

* Taula Beverages – Associate Sponsor

* Samoa Shipping Corporation – Associate Sponsor

* TV1 Samoa – Broadcaster

PPS SUPER 9 TEAMS and Region

1. EELS – Vaimauga Region

2. CHIEFS – Aana, Aana West Region

3. LEGENDS – Aleipata, Anoamaa & Atua i Saute Region

4. NAVIGATORS – Safata & Lefaga Region

5. VIKINGS – Faasaleleaga, Amoa & Itu o Tane Region

6. WARRIORS – Itu Asau, Itu Salega & Palauli Region

7. SOUTHERN TORNADOES – Falealili & Siumu Region

8. KNIGHTS – Faleata Region

9. EAGLES – Tuamasaga Region

